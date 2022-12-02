Driver killed in Abbeville County crash

SC Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision in Abbeville County
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver in Abbeville County early Friday morning.

Troopers said the collision occurred around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road.

The driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line, overcorrected, and ran off the right side of the road. Troopers say the truck struck an embankment and a tree.

The driver died from injuries on scene.

