Driver killed in Abbeville County crash
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver in Abbeville County early Friday morning.
Troopers said the collision occurred around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road.
The driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line, overcorrected, and ran off the right side of the road. Troopers say the truck struck an embankment and a tree.
The driver died from injuries on scene.
