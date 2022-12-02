German tech company opens new plant in Georgia

(from left to right) Dwayne Dye - Director of Economic Development, Hart County IBA, Robert...
(from left to right) Dwayne Dye - Director of Economic Development, Hart County IBA, Robert Pemsel - Managing Director, Haering Group, Dustin Chambers - Head of Commerical Administration, Haering Precision USA, Nathan Lindler - Head of Production, Haering Precision USA, Miriam Häring - President, Haering Group , Dr.-Ing. Jürgen Häring - Owner and President, Haering Group, Rope Roberts - Community & Economic Development Manager, Georgia Power, Commissioner Pat Wilson - Georgia Department of Economic Development, Jacek Galek - Man-aging Director Haering Group, Peter Baraitaru - Managing Director, Haering Group , Hans-Peter Ketterer - Man-aging Director, Haering Group, Ireneusz Mijas - General Manager, Haering Polska(Haering Group)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Haering Precision, a German technology company, opened a new 160,000-square-foot production plant in northeastern Georgia.

Haering Group manufactures precision parts for a wide range of industries. The new plant in Lavonia has the potential to be expanded to more than 500,000 square feet.

“For a successful future, we need people from Lavonia, committed individuals who are rooted in the region or even beyond and who are looking forward to a new professional challenge,” said president Dr.-Ing. Jürgen Häring.

Interested applicants can visit the Haering website to apply for open positions.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chris Scott provides update on 18-wheeler fuel leak on I-85 in Anderson County.
HAZMAT called to crash on I-85 in Anderson County
Investigation underway after 3 bears found dead in Woodfin, NC
GRAPHIC: Bears dismembered in NC, investigation underway
Forward and Beyond Program holds gala fundraiser
Upstate nonprofit holds fundraising gala to help middle schoolers
Local designer talks about tips for home holiday decorations.
Local designer shares Christmas decorating tips