German tech company opens new plant in Georgia

LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Haering Precision, a German technology company, opened a new 160,000-square-foot production plant in northeastern Georgia.

Haering Group manufactures precision parts for a wide range of industries. The new plant in Lavonia has the potential to be expanded to more than 500,000 square feet.

“For a successful future, we need people from Lavonia, committed individuals who are rooted in the region or even beyond and who are looking forward to a new professional challenge,” said president Dr.-Ing. Jürgen Häring.

Interested applicants can visit the Haering website to apply for open positions.

