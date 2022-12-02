HAZMAT responding to crash on I-85 in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said HAZMAT, firefighters and EMS were called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 85 Friday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred just after 3:15 a.m. near mile marker 6 and Wooten Road on I-85 southbound.

Officials said an 18-wheeler was involved in a collision and has a fuel tank leak.

An unclear number of lanes were blocked initially after the crash, but the wreck has been moved to the shoulder of the highway allowing lanes to reopen.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

