Pickens residents protest firing of Recreation Director, and call for change on city council

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A protest outside Pickens city hall today, trying to find out why the recreation director was fired.

The lawn outside city hall—turning into a gathering spot for protesters. Cheering for Brandon Enoch.

“He’s a good person. He really is and the way they did things and the way they went about things was so wrong. they did him wrong” said Barbra Robinson who was protesting.

Pickens’s recreation director Brandon Enoch was fired and since then, people have been anything but quiet.

“He was more than just the director of the Pickens Rec Department. He was a mentor to children. Kids loved him” said protest organizer Steven Smith.

At a crowded city council meeting Monday night, dozens more people spoke in support of Enoch.

Enoch was hired last year by the former City Administrator. He tells us he met with the current administrator Charlene Carter in November. Enoch says Carter fired him for failing to get cheer uniforms for the rec team, assisting a homeless man who frequented city parks and he “wasn’t a good fit.” Our Fox Carolina legal team has requested his files, we have yet to see them.

“It’s been really hard for my family and I to process all these feelings,” said Brandon Enoch, the former Recreation Director for Pickens.

Enoch did not attend the protest—but we talked with him on the phone.

“I sincerely appreciate everyone’s kindness and how everybody’s been reaching out and how everybody’s been speaking up, but I honestly feel like at this point, you know it’s not about me. It’s not about Brandon Enoch at all. It’s honestly about the difference between fair and equitable” he said.

It’s not a battle he’s fighting alone. Dozens of protesters showed up at City Hall, not only calling for Enoch to be reinstated but also calling for changes on city council.

“Charlene Carter has to go,” the crowd yelled.

City council voted not to reinstate Enoch on Monday.

“Because of this situation and the outcry from the community, we had to come,” said Pickens’s NAACP President Sheila Crawford.

NAACP leaders, Rec staff, friends and the community all joined together.

“We’re going to do another protest. We’re going to keep it going” said Smith.

Enoch says he never had an evaluation or disciplinary notice before he was fired. Again we have requested information and documents from Pickens administration and we also reached out to Carter for comment. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

