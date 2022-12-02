Powdersville falls in state championship

The Patriots fell 41-31 to Beaufort in their first-ever state title game at Benedict College in Columbia, SC.
By Beth Hoole
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A historic season for the Powdersville Patriots fell just short in the AAA State Championship Thursday, December 1.

The Patriots fell 41-31 to Beaufort in their first-ever state title game at Benedict College in Columbia, SC.

Virginia Tech commit and Patriots senior running back Thomas Williams led the Patriot’s offensive attack with 236 of the team’s 282 rushing yards. He had three touchdowns and a forced fumble in his final high school football game.

