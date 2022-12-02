SLED investigating theft of historical pottery made in 1800s

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Midlands Crimestoppers announced that multiple agencies are working to find around 39 pieces of historical pottery recently stolen from a building in Edgefield County.

Officials said the pots were made by enslaved citizens in the 1800s and carry significant historical value. They added that the pottery was on loan to a library from a private owner.

The Edgefield Police Department, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, SC Law Enforcement Division, and Midlands Crimestoppers are currently investigating this case.

Anyone with information regarding this theft or the pottery is asked to contact Midlands Crimestoppers. Anyone can submit tips anonymously by calling 888-CRIME-SC, visiting CrimeSC.com, or using their app. A cash reward of up to $1000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

