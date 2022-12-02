Suspect in Greenville Co. woman’s homicide denied bond again

Frank Rozier
Frank Rozier(Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man arrested decades after a Greenville County woman’s death will remain in jail for now.

NiShan Huff was shot to death inside her apartment, unit E-1 at Boulder Creek along Furman Hall Road, on June 7, 2006. Deputies said her boyfriend found her body in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.

NiShan Huff
NiShan Huff(Provided by family)

In June this year, 16 years and one week after Huff’s homicide, deputies arrested 53-year-old Frank Rozier.

He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was denied bond in an initial appearance at the time of his arrest.

Another hearing was held Friday about a motion for Rozier to be granted bond. A judge denied the request.

Rozier remains in the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Attorneys representing Alex Murdaugh, who is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of...
Murdaugh team motions to keep him unshackled during pretrial hearings
Hartridge and Price Streets shooting
Teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock in Georgia
Dominique Tirrell Degree was arrested after shooting in Asheville, NC
Asheville police arrest suspect after shooting, crash
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep