Suspect in Greenville Co. woman’s homicide denied bond again

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man arrested decades after a Greenville County woman’s death will remain in jail for now.

NiShan Huff was shot to death inside her apartment, unit E-1 at Boulder Creek along Furman Hall Road, on June 7, 2006. Deputies said her boyfriend found her body in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.

NiShan Huff (Provided by family)

In June this year, 16 years and one week after Huff’s homicide, deputies arrested 53-year-old Frank Rozier.

He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was denied bond in an initial appearance at the time of his arrest.

Another hearing was held Friday about a motion for Rozier to be granted bond. A judge denied the request.

Rozier remains in the Greenville County Detention Center.

