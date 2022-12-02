Suspect taken into custody following shooting in Laurens

Tanyata Smiley
Tanyata Smiley(Laurens Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that a suspect was recently charged for an October shooting.

Officers said the suspect, Tanyata Smiley, was taken into custody today in Greenville by agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force. They added that he was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“I am proud of my Detectives for their endless pursuit of this dangerous individual and grateful for the assistance of the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force,” Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell said. “Working jointly with our federal partners means that nobody is beyond our reach and the strong arm of the law.”

According to officers, Smiley is currently at the Johnson Detention Center waiting on a bond hearing.

