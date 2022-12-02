‘Tis the season for shopping

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The holiday shopping season is off to a solid start.

While Americans are spending more this holiday season, they are also not feeling great about the economy.

“If I do anything it will probably be for the kids and the grandbaby, but not a lot because it’s hard right now with inflation and the way the economy is going,” Greenville shopper Tim Gentry said.

Despite inflation, retail shows no signs of slowing down.

Projected sales are expected to hit $210 billion this holiday shopping season.

“Expenditures are expected to go up slightly this year,” Dr. Jerome Christia, Department Chair of Coastal Carolina University Marketing and Hospitality, Resort and Tourism Management said.

According to a report from Adobe Analytics, Black Friday sales topped a record-breaking $9.12 billion this year.

“Consumers are attempting to make up for lost time, in terms of being out and also enjoying the social environment of shopping. More people will shop in stores than last year and the year before and expected to spend a little more money,” Dr. Christia said.

Retailers are making it easier for shoppers to fill their carts, with deals beginning well ahead of Black Friday.

“Some would call it discount season as deals are extended into Christmas and beyond,” Dr. Christia said, “We’re seeing now, more than ever, one of the longest discount seasons in retail.”

