Two charged after missing person case turns to homicide investigation

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest.

The sheriff’s office received the missing person report on Nov. 29. Over the course of the investigation, deputies said they determined the victim had been killed.

Deputies have not released the victim’s name yet as they work to notify their next of kin.

Shane Waters is charged with second-degree homicide. He is being held at the county detention center without bond.

Deputies also arrested Cecelia GOodman, who is charged with accessory after the fact. She is being held on a $107,750 bond.

