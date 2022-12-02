Upstate veteran non-profit, finds new home in Center for Philanthropy

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An upstate non-profit has found a new home. Upstate Warrior Solution assists veterans with several different services. Now they’re opening an office in Spartanburg.

The non-profit has been bouncing around from place to place without a permanent home. Now that they have this office space at The Robert Hett Chapman III Center for Philanthropy —they hope to turn it into a resource hub for veterans.

In the one year they’ve been open, Spartanburg’s Center for Philanthropy has served as a hub for non-profits. Hosting dozens of events and hundreds of meetings.

“The Center for Philanthropy is a hub for innovation; it’s an opportunity to bring community members together to consider what is best for Spartanburg” said Mary L. Thomas, the center’s Executive Director and the COO for Spartanburg Community Foundation.

Now, the upstairs, will also be a hub for veterans

“We’ve been looking for a partner for about two years,” said Thomas.

So, they’ve partnered with Upstate Warrior Solution. The non-profit assists veterans with healthcare benefits, education, employment housing and more.

“The last eight years we’ve been in inadequate space” said Charlie Hall, the President of Upstate Warrior Solution.

From SCC, to USC Upstate to a storefront downtown—their Spartanburg office has bounced around more than a few times.

“This is a big step up for us,” said Hall.

“This space upstairs gives them the opportunity to meet clients where they are. It’s warm, it’s friendly, it’s inviting” said Thomas.

Veterans can walk in and receive help. The 2,500 square foot space could serve 45,000 veterans across Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee counties.

“We’re really trying to identify those needs, so that one stop shop it’s really a very relational approach and then getting veterans plugged into the resources that are in the community” said Hall.

They’re not quite moved in just yet. The non-profit will launch operations from the center beginning January 2nd. But if you need assistance now click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.