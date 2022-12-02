US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks on Respect for Marriage Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg talked about the Respect for Marriage Act on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Senate passed the landmark bill aiming to protect same-sex and interracial marriage.

Twelve Republicans joined Democrats to pass the act and send it to the House of Representatives.

During the bill’s debate in the Senate, Buttigieg tweeted about his observations.

Strange feeling, to see something as basic and as personal as the durability of your marriage come up for debate on the Senate floor. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 29, 2022

Buttigieg talked about the act and South Carolina Senators voting against it when he spoke to FOX Carolina on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Senate passed a landmark bill aimed at protecting same-sex marriage

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.