Christ Church wins Class A state football title
By Beth Hoole
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Christ Church Episcopal defeated Johnsonville 43-20 for the South Carolina Class A state championship Friday, December 2.

After a scoreless first quarter, Johnsonville opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 49-yard touchdown run but by mid-second quarter Dashun Reeder gave Christ Church it’s first lead of the night on an 8-yard touchdown. They led 21-7 at halftime.

Third quarter it was more from the Cavs as Reeder outran everyone for a 63-yard touchdown to keep Christ Church churning and it wouldn’t be the end of the day for Reeder. He’d add an interception and the ensuing 47-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter than made it 36-13 for the Cavs.

B.J. Atkins added a final score late in the fourth to cap off the 43-20 final.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

