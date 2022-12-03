Delta pilots reach tentative agreement on pay

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Delta pilots reached a tentative four-year deal Friday that includes at least 31% in pay hikes.

The agreement reached after more than three years of talks must be approved by union leadership before going to pilots for a vote.

It includes nearly $8 billion dollars in total increased value as well as one-time payments.

If approved, the terms of the agreement are expected to set minimum standards for contracts being negotiated with pilots across the industry.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement in principle for a new pilot contract, one that recognizes the contributions of our pilots to Delta’s success. We appreciate the work of the negotiating teams and the mediator in reaching this agreement in principle,” a Delta spokesperson said.

The Delta agreement also includes a provision that its pay exceeds that in any contract for American or united pilots by at least one percent for its term.

The accord could be the first new pilots contract approved at a major U.S. airline since before the start of the pandemic.

Delta’s existing pilot contract took effect in 2016 and became eligible for updates at the end of 2019.

Airline labor agreements don’t expire but become amendable at the end of specified terms.

Talks were suspended during the pandemic, and a member of the national mediation board joined talks in January to help reach an agreement.

