Deputies investigating after man shot while riding in car

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was shot on Friday.

According to deputies, they responded to a nearby EMS station after the victim arrived.

Deputies said the victim told deputies that he was riding as the passenger in a vehicle driving on E. Blackstock Road when a bullet came into the car and hit him in the neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, his condition is unknown.

No other details about the situation were released. We will update this story as officials give new information.

