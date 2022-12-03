Deputies searching for suspect following armed robbery

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery on Friday.

Deputies said they responded to the Enoree Mart on Highway 91 at around 6:47 p.m.

According to deputies, the clerk told deputies that the suspect went into the store and demanded money.

Deputies said they used K-9s to track the suspect. However, they added that it appeared he left the area in a vehicle.

No other details about the situation were given. We will update this story as we learn more.

