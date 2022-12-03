Deputies searching for suspect following armed robbery

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery on Friday.

Deputies said they responded to the Enoree Mart on Highway 91 at around 6:47 p.m.

According to deputies, the clerk told deputies that the suspect went into the store and demanded money.

Deputies said they used K-9s to track the suspect. However, they added that it appeared he left the area in a vehicle.

No other details about the situation were given. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting generic
Deputies investigating after man shot while riding in car
Historical pottery stolen
SLED investigates historical pottery stolen
Protest over firing of officials
Pickens county residents protest firing of Recreation Director, and call for change on city council
Bear poaching
Talking about preventing poaching after three bears found dismembered