Deputies seize over 100 pounds of drugs in Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies recently seized over 100 pounds of drugs and charged multiple suspects following a recent drug trafficking investigation.

Deputies said the following items were found during the execution of search warrants at two houses, one on Paramount Court and one on Keystone Drive, in the Leicester community.

2.31 pounds of Ketamine

2.06 pounds of MDA

117.2 pounds of Marijuana

274.7 grams Psilocybin Mushrooms

301 packets of Marijuana/THC Edibles

7 Dosage Units of LSD

One Quart of Moonshine

One Valor AR-15 with Suppressor

One Sig Sauer MCX AR Pistol

$27,137 in U.S. Currency

Deputies added that electronics, documents and drug paraphernalia were also taken.

According to deputies, three suspects were taken into custody following the investigation.

30-year-old Adam Welsh of Leicester was taken into custody and charged with PWISD Schedule I, PWISD Schedule III, trafficking in MDA, PWISD MDA, maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, PWIMSD marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

27-year-old Grant Angel was taken into custody and charged with trafficking in MDA, maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance, PWISD MDA, PWISD Schedule I, PWISD Marijuana, possession LSD and possession of drug paraphernalia.

62-year-old David Welsh was taken into custody and charged with PWIMSD Schedule I and trafficking in marijuana.





Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.