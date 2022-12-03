NC man allegedly caught with drugs, guns and a ballistic vest

Items siezed in Buncombe Co.
Items siezed in Buncombe Co.(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 2, 2022
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a traffic stop in Asheville.

Deputies said BCAT Agents and SCET Deputies stopped the suspect on Tunnel Road in relation to a drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.

According to deputies, the suspect, Jose Lynn Espada Jr., had the following items with him when he was stopped.

  • Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver
  • Stoger .40 caliber handgun
  • Kevlar Vest
  • 158.2 grams of Crack Cocaine
  • 4.8 grams of Fentanyl
  • $11,762

“The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community,” said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

Espada Jr. was taken into custody and charged with; possession of stolen firearm, trafficking in cocaine (by possession), trafficking in cocaine (by transportation), PWISMD cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl (by possession), trafficking in fentanyl (by transportation), PWIMSD fentanyl, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies added that more charges could be coming.

