NC man allegedly caught with drugs, guns and a ballistic vest

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a traffic stop in Asheville.

Deputies said BCAT Agents and SCET Deputies stopped the suspect on Tunnel Road in relation to a drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.

According to deputies, the suspect, Jose Lynn Espada Jr., had the following items with him when he was stopped.

Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver

Stoger .40 caliber handgun

Kevlar Vest

158.2 grams of Crack Cocaine

4.8 grams of Fentanyl

$11,762

“The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community,” said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

Espada Jr. was taken into custody and charged with; possession of stolen firearm, trafficking in cocaine (by possession), trafficking in cocaine (by transportation), PWISMD cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl (by possession), trafficking in fentanyl (by transportation), PWIMSD fentanyl, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies added that more charges could be coming.

