NC man allegedly caught with drugs, guns and a ballistic vest
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a traffic stop in Asheville.
Deputies said BCAT Agents and SCET Deputies stopped the suspect on Tunnel Road in relation to a drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.
According to deputies, the suspect, Jose Lynn Espada Jr., had the following items with him when he was stopped.
- Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver
- Stoger .40 caliber handgun
- Kevlar Vest
- 158.2 grams of Crack Cocaine
- 4.8 grams of Fentanyl
- $11,762
“The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community,” said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.
Espada Jr. was taken into custody and charged with; possession of stolen firearm, trafficking in cocaine (by possession), trafficking in cocaine (by transportation), PWISMD cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl (by possession), trafficking in fentanyl (by transportation), PWIMSD fentanyl, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies added that more charges could be coming.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.