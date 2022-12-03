Paladins fourth quarter comeback falls short, loses 41-38 to Incarnate Word in FCS Playoffs

Furman's football team takes the field.
Furman's football team takes the field.(Furman Athletics)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman scored 14-unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take a late lead, but Incarnate Word outlasts the Paladins 41-38 to end Furman’s season.

With 14 minutes left in the contest, the Paladins trailed by 34-24. Furman found life with some explosive plays.

Quarterback Tyler Huff fired up a pass to Joshua Harris and the two connected on a 50-yard touchdown pass. The Paladins trailed 34-31.

On the next Cardinals drive, Braden Gilby poked free the ball and Bryce McCormick recovered the ball for Furman.

Already in scoring territory, Furman completed a 7-play, 32-yard drive that ended in a goal line touchdown run for Tyler Huff. That marked 14-unanswered points scored by the Paladins gave Furman their first lead since the second quarter.

With under two minutes left, Incarnate Word found a response with quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. The gunslinger found Kole Wilson for a 32-yard touchdown for his fifth passing score of the game. The Cardinals took back the 41-38 lead.

Furman found themselves just outside scoring territory with about a minute left, but the Cardinals intercepted Huff’s pass. Incarnate Word was able to run out the clock to seal the win.

Furman’s season comes to a close. They finish the season 10-3.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney arrives at Bank of America Stadium for the ACC...
Clemson arrives at ACC Conference Championship game
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney locks arms with wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) and wide...
Clemson, North Carolina square off for ACC championship
South Carolina freshmen guard G.G. Jackson celebrates after the Gamecocks beat Georgetown 74-71...
Johnson, Jackson rally South Carolina past Georgetown in OT
Christ Church wins Class A state football title
Christ Church wins Class A state football title