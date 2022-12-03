Paladins fourth quarter comeback falls short, loses 41-38 to Incarnate Word in FCS Playoffs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman scored 14-unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take a late lead, but Incarnate Word outlasts the Paladins 41-38 to end Furman’s season.

With 14 minutes left in the contest, the Paladins trailed by 34-24. Furman found life with some explosive plays.

Quarterback Tyler Huff fired up a pass to Joshua Harris and the two connected on a 50-yard touchdown pass. The Paladins trailed 34-31.

On the next Cardinals drive, Braden Gilby poked free the ball and Bryce McCormick recovered the ball for Furman.

Already in scoring territory, Furman completed a 7-play, 32-yard drive that ended in a goal line touchdown run for Tyler Huff. That marked 14-unanswered points scored by the Paladins gave Furman their first lead since the second quarter.

With under two minutes left, Incarnate Word found a response with quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. The gunslinger found Kole Wilson for a 32-yard touchdown for his fifth passing score of the game. The Cardinals took back the 41-38 lead.

Furman found themselves just outside scoring territory with about a minute left, but the Cardinals intercepted Huff’s pass. Incarnate Word was able to run out the clock to seal the win.

Furman’s season comes to a close. They finish the season 10-3.

TOUCHDOWN by Tyler Huff gives Furman a 38-34 lead! pic.twitter.com/3L8v7FQSI2 — Furman Football (@PaladinFootball) December 3, 2022

