Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute.

According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.

Once on scene, the officer approached the suspects in the parking lot, but one took off running while the other was detained.

Officers found a loaded gun on the 16-year-old suspect along with a backpack containing the items in the photo above.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Unlawful Carry of a Firearm

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Resisting Arrest

Auto breaking

Possession of Stolen Goods

Drug Paraphernalia

Public Intoxication

The teen was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

