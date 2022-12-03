Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession

Officers arrested 16-year-old on multiple charges after finding theses items on their person on...
Officers arrested 16-year-old on multiple charges after finding theses items on their person on Saturday, December 3, 2022.(Greenville Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute.

According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.

Once on scene, the officer approached the suspects in the parking lot, but one took off running while the other was detained.

Officers found a loaded gun on the 16-year-old suspect along with a backpack containing the items in the photo above.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Unlawful Carry of a Firearm
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Auto breaking
  • Possession of Stolen Goods
  • Drug Paraphernalia
  • Public Intoxication

The teen was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

