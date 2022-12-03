Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute.
According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
Once on scene, the officer approached the suspects in the parking lot, but one took off running while the other was detained.
Officers found a loaded gun on the 16-year-old suspect along with a backpack containing the items in the photo above.
The teen was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Unlawful Carry of a Firearm
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Resisting Arrest
- Auto breaking
- Possession of Stolen Goods
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Public Intoxication
The teen was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
