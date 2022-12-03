Spreading holiday cheer: Wilmington school bus driver decorates bus for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Santa Claus and the holiday spirit are coming to Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington.

Kevin Whaley’s bus is glowing with holiday cheer both on the inside and outside. Not only does the bus light up the neighborhood in the mornings, but it also brings along Christmas music.

“It’s all for the kids, at the end of the day that’s why I decorate; I don’t even decorate my own house,” Transportation coordinator for GLOW Academy, Kevin Whaley said.

Although he may not decorate his own house, Kevin Whaley makes up for it by converting bus 103 into his holiday house on wheels.

Whaley says he’s spent around one thousand dollars on decorations over his 16 years as a bus driver, but just like at your house the stockings have to be hung a certain way.

“The main thing is I have to look for is the decorations have to be stationed on the bus, it’s not like in your yard where it’s not going to be moving,” said Whaley.

Whaley’s Christmas cheer is not just for his passengers, the bus draws smiles wherever it goes.

“I actually see other kids in the county that go to other schools and they’ll stop and look at the bus go by the expressions are priceless,” said Whaley.

Priceless expressions and smiles are what the holidays are about, and Kevin Whaley shows gifts come in all shapes and sizes.

