Upstate woman accused of practicing as a registered nurse without a license

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that an Upstate woman was recently charged for allegedly practicing as a registered nurse without a license.

Officials said 48-year-old Kimberly Campbell was taken into custody on November 15, 2022, and charged with three counts of Identity Fraud, three counts of Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult and three counts of Unlicensed Practice as a Registered Nurse. They added that the charges came from incidents that occurred in Anderson, Pickens and Greenville County.

According to Campbell’s arrest warrants, Campbell used another person’s information to get hired as a registered nurse at Easley Place in Easley, Powdersville Post-Acute in Easley, and Poinsett Rehabilitation in Greenville.

Campbell’s arrest warrants say her license to practice as a licensed practical nurse was suspended. However, she continued to treat patients at each facility.

Campbell was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center, followed by the Pickens County Detention Center and the Greenville County Detention Center.

According to officials, this case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

