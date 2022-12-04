Cade Klubnik named ACC Conference Championship game MVP

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik smiles after being named game MVP after Clemson defeated North...
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik smiles after being named game MVP after Clemson defeated North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After leading the Tigers to a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Conference Championship game, Cade Klubnik was named the game’s MVP.

Klubnik entered the game after a pair of three-and-outs and immediately brought the offense to life. Clemson scored on four-straight possessions to close the first half.

The true freshmen quarterback completed 20/24 passes for 279 yards and scored two total touchdowns.

