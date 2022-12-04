Clemson leads North Carolina 24-10 at halftime in ACC Conference Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - No. 9 Clemson leads No. 23 North Carolina 24-10 heading into halftime of the ACC Conference Championship.

The game started off slow for the Tigers. With quarterback DJ Uiagalelei starting, Clemson’s offense registered back-to-back three-and-outs. Meanwhile, UNC pieced together an 11-play, 78-yard drive that ended in a 7-0 lead for the Tar Heels.

After the slow start on offense, Dabo Swinney made a switch at quarterback. Uiagalelei went to the bench after completing only 2/5 passes for 10 yards. In came true freshmen Cade Klubnik. The change made an immediate difference.

On his first drive, Klubnik completed 5/5 passes for 50 yards and capped off the possession with a 1-yard touchdown to tight end Davis Allen.

Clemson’s defense forced a turnover to get the ball back to the Tigers near the red zone.

Running back Phil Mafah completed a pass to his quarterback Klubnik for a 19-yard gain. On the next play, Mafah ran in a four-yard touchdown. Clemson took their first lead up 14-7.

UNC missed a field goal on their ensuing drive, giving the ball back to a red hot Clemson offense. Klubnik uncorked a 68-yard beauty that was caught by fellow freshmen receiver Cole Turner. The completion was the longest passing play of the season for the Tigers.

The play brought Clemson down to the goal line. Klubnik was able to run in the one-yard touchdown on the next play.

This throw by Cade Klubnik was absolutely beautiful. A 68-yard missile. Dropped it perfectly over Cole Turner's shoulder. pic.twitter.com/vhRKqzkNTV — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) December 4, 2022

In the first half, Cade Klubnik completed 10/11 passes for 149 passing yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball 4 times for 32 yards and a rushing score.

Stay tuned for more from this contest as Clemson kicks off in the second half soon.

At the half of the ACC Championship: 24-10 Clemson over North Carolina pic.twitter.com/3cIQC8kESv — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) December 4, 2022

