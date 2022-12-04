Clemson to play Tennessee in the Orange Bowl

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson will play against Tennessee in the upcoming 89th Capital One Orange Bowl. The game will kick off at 8 PM ET on Dec. 30 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

In the final College Football Playoff rankings, Clemson ended the season ranked 7th and Tennessee just a few spots higher at 6th.

The Tigers finished the season on a high note, dominating North Carolina 39-10 in the ACC Conference Championship Game.

True freshmen quarterback Cade Klubnik stepped in for DJ Uiagalelei in the victory. He accounted for over 300 total yards and scored two total touchdowns. After the game, Dabo Swinney named Klubnik the starter for the Tigers upcoming bowl game.

Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) has had a standout season from running back Will Shipley. The sophomore has run for the second most yards (1,110) and the second most rushing scores (15) in the ACC.

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) was firmly in the College Football Playoffs until losing 63-38 against South Carolina. The Vols lost Heisman Trophy contending quarterback Hendon Hooker to a torn ACL. In his place is senior Joe Milton III. In his lone start this season against Vanderbilt, Milton III completed 11/21 passes for 147 yards and threw a touchdown.

The Vols also have one of the most electrifying talents at receiver in Jalin Hyatt. The former Dutch Fork star leads the SEC in receiving yardage (1,267) and receiving touchdowns (15).

Clemson is 4-2 all-time in the Orange Bowl. Below is a look at games from years past.

Clemson Football History in the Orange Bowl

Date Opponent Result Jan. 1, 1951 Miami (FL) 15-14 Clemson Win Jan. 1, 1957 Colorado 27-21 Clemson Loss Jan. 1, 1982 Nebraska 22-15 Clemson Win Jan. 4, 2012 West Virginia 70-33 Clemson Loss Jan. 3, 2014 Ohio State 40-35 Clemson Win Dec. 31, 2015 Oklahoma 37-17 Clemson Win

Clemson is 11-7 in bowl games under Dabo Swinney.

