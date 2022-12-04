Downey Jr. on making one last film with his dad in ‘Sr.’

Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.(KOLO)
By Jake Coyle
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Downey Jr. set out to make an objective portrait, a tribute to his father, the underground filmmaking maverick Robert Downey Sr. His dad had other plans.

The result is “Sr.,” a new Netflix documentary about a father-son relationship that in some ways always existed on camera.

Downey Jr. made his movie debut in his father’s 1970 film “The Pound,” at the age of 5. “Sr.’’ is a son’s loving reckoning with his iconoclast father, a freewheeling cult filmmaker whose experimental films gave Downey Jr. his entry into moviemaking. It debuted Friday on Netflix.

