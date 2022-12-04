Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State selected to College Football Playoff

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final College Football Playoff Rankings have been unveiled and the championship field has been set.

The top-overall seed is Georgia. The reigning National Champions finished the season undefeated at 13-0 and won the SEC Conference Championship game.

At the second-seed is Michigan. The Wolverines finished the season unbeaten at 13-0 as well and also won the Big Ten Conference Championship game.

Despite losing the Big 12 Conference Championship game, TCU was named the third-seed. The Horned Frogs had been undefeated all season long until the loss in the conference championship to Kansas State.

The final spot was given to Ohio State. The Buckeyes lost only one game all year, that coming to Michigan. Because of the loss, Ohio State didn’t play for a Big Ten Conference Championship. Ohio State got the spot over fellow one-loss team Alabama.

Speaking of the Crimson Tide, they were ranked fifth in the final rankings. Tennessee was named the sixth team.

