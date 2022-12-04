Mass power outage in N.C. being investigated as ‘criminal occurrence,’ authorities say

About 38,664 customers were without power across the county Saturday night, according to the Duke Energy outage map.
Moore County Power Outage
Moore County Power Outage(Duke Energy Outage Map)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CNN — A mass power outage affecting nearly 40,000 customers in North Carolina’s Moore County is being investigated as a “criminal occurrence” after crews found signs of potential vandalism at several locations, authorities said.

Several communities across the county began experiencing power outages just after 7 p.m. Saturday, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

“As utility companies began responding to the different substations, evidence was discovered that indicated that intentional vandalism had occurred at multiple sites,” the sheriff’s office said.

About 38,664 customers were without power across the county Saturday night, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

Crews were experiencing “multiple equipment failures” that are affecting substations in Moore County, Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks told CNN affiliate WRAL.

“We are also investigating signs of potential vandalism related to the outages,” Brooks added.

Moore County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from other law enforcement agencies responded to the different sites to provide security, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moore County is in central North Carolina, about 50 miles northwest of Fayetteville.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

George Wagner IV, 31, listens to his defense attorney, John P. Parker, deliver his closing...
George Wagner IV found guilty on all charges in Pike County Massacre trial
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik smiles after being named game MVP after Clemson defeated North...
Swinney names Klubnik Clemson starter
Image depicting traffic cones
SCDOT officials announce traffic shift from 85 North to 85 South
A boy looks for a toy at Target for the Weigel's Family Christmas shopping spree event in...
More than 250 kids get $200 Christmas shopping spree