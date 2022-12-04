SCDOT officials announce traffic shift from 85 North to 85 South

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced they will start on the Rocky Creek Project to transition I-85 northbound traffic into I-85 southbound lanes and create a Pelham Road ramp.

Officials said the shift started on Saturday, Dec. 3 with lane closures beginning at 10 p.m.

The entire shift is expected to be completed by mid-day Sunday, Dec. 4. Officials said this will allow them to build Stage two of the new bridge.

Traffic needing to exit 85 northbound at Exit 54 - Pelham Road will be detoured to Exit 56 - Highway 14 most of the night. The Pelham Road exit is expected to be opened mid-day Sunday in the new ramp.

