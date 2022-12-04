South Carolina to play Notre Dame in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer greets fans after defeating Clemson 31-30 in an NCAA...
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer greets fans after defeating Clemson 31-30 in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina will face off with Notre Dame in the 78th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Dec. 30 at 3:30 pm.

An up and down season for the Gamecocks ended on an incredible high. First, Spence Rattler threw a program record 6 touchdown passes to lead USC to an upset, 63-38 win over a then 5th-ranked Tennessee.

The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) followed that up with a 31-30 win in the Palmetto Bowl over rival Clemson, ending a 7-game losing streak to the Tigers.

In the final College Football Playoff Rankings, USC was ranked 19th.

Over those final two games of the season, Rattler really started to show flashes of his former Oklahoma Sooners self. The South Carolina quarterback completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 798 passing yards and 9 total touchdowns.

USC has also found a big-play star in receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. The transfer athlete is second in the SEC in receiving yardage (898).

On the other sideline is Notre Dame. The Irish started off the season slow with back-to-back losses, but quickly picked up steam to finish the year 8-4 overall. Notre Dame’s defining moment came when the team defeated a then fourth-ranked, unbeaten Clemson 35-14.

Last year, Shane Beamer led the Gamecocks to a bowl win in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

