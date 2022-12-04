Spartanburg Co. officials: Death investigation underway after stabbing victim dies at hospital

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials say they’re investigating after a stabbing victim died at the hospital.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a stabbing victim by Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies say the victim arrived at the hospital by vehicle to seek medical assistance.

Unfortunately - the Coroner’s Office says the victim passed away from his injuries.

Officials say the victim is identified as 42-year-old Narada Davis. The Coroner’s Office says he was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office say both of their agencies are investigating.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.