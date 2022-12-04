Spartanburg Co. officials: Death investigation underway after stabbing victim dies at hospital

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials say they’re investigating after a stabbing victim died at the hospital.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a stabbing victim by Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies say the victim arrived at the hospital by vehicle to seek medical assistance.

Unfortunately - the Coroner’s Office says the victim passed away from his injuries.

Officials say the victim is identified as 42-year-old Narada Davis. The Coroner’s Office says he was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office say both of their agencies are investigating.

