AG: Upstate woman accused of fraud, exploiting nursing home resident

Tiwana Renee Smith-Browning
Tiwana Renee Smith-Browning(The South Carolina Attorney General)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control unit (SCMFCU) arrested an Upstate woman for fraud and exploiting a nursing home resident.

The attorney general said 56-year-old Tiawana Renee Smith-Browning of Spartanburg was arrested for exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent indent, value of $10,000 or more.

An investigation by SCMFCU revealed that on April 7, Smith-Browning signed a vulnerable adult resident out of a nursing facility in Spartanburg County in order to obtain power of attorney. Then, as the victim’s power of attorney, Smith-Browning willfully made, with fraudulent intent, unlawful and improper use of the victim’s funds and assets.

During the time of the alleged misconduct the victim, a vulnerable adult under South Carolina law, resided at Magnolia Manor in Spartanburg, according to officials.

MORE NEWS: Person in custody after SWAT called to home in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate students visit retirement home
Upstate students visit retirement home
SWAT on scene at Mayo Drive
SWAT on scene at Mayo Drive
Operation coat drive starts today
Operation coat drive starts today
Gas prices in South Carolina fell 10.6 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per...
S.C. average gas prices fall below $3