AG: Upstate woman accused of fraud, exploiting nursing home resident

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control unit (SCMFCU) arrested an Upstate woman for fraud and exploiting a nursing home resident.

The attorney general said 56-year-old Tiawana Renee Smith-Browning of Spartanburg was arrested for exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent indent, value of $10,000 or more.

An investigation by SCMFCU revealed that on April 7, Smith-Browning signed a vulnerable adult resident out of a nursing facility in Spartanburg County in order to obtain power of attorney. Then, as the victim’s power of attorney, Smith-Browning willfully made, with fraudulent intent, unlawful and improper use of the victim’s funds and assets.

During the time of the alleged misconduct the victim, a vulnerable adult under South Carolina law, resided at Magnolia Manor in Spartanburg, according to officials.

