Community brightens up holiday season for children in Upstate hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, family, friends, first responders, and strangers gathered outside Prisma Health Children’s Hospital to spread some holiday cheer.

“The hospital at night can be a really lonely place,” said Cathy Stevens.

Stevens’ Daughter Halle has spent many nights in that hospital with a rare genetic disorder.

“Once Halle came into our lives you realize truly how many people are in this hospital right here over Thanksgiving, over Christmas,” she explained.

While Halle is not hospitalized currently, Stevens and Halle’s two brothers are sending good wishes and positive thoughts to those in the beds they know all too well during Prisma Health’s ‘Good Night Lights’.

“I know specific windows that we’ve been in for days at a time,” says Stevens. “It can be scary and lonely, so to look out and feel the community I’m emotional just thinking about it.”

Equipped with flashlights and cars decked out for the holidays, a show of support for the kids and their families.

“We have families that are first time in the hospital all the way to families that have been with us unfortunately too frequently,” said Medical Director Dr. Robin LaCroix.

Currently, about 50 children are staying inside Children’s Hospital.

“We recognize this is really hard and we’re just here to try to bring a little joy to you,” said LaCroix.

The community spreading the meaning of the holidays to those who need it most.

“I just hope they feel loved and that people, even if somebody is not there with them right now or they don’t have many people caring for them I hope they feel loved,” said Halle’s Brother Anders Ching.

