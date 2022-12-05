Company expands Greenville Co. operations, creating 150+ new jobs

Stock image of new jobs sign
Stock image of new jobs sign(PxHere)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cabinetry company in Greenville County is growing.

Essential Cabinetry Group on Grandview Drive is investing $4.75 million in expanding its Simpsonville facility. The company manufactures built-to-order cabinets and says the expansion will increase production to 150,000 cabinets each year.

The expansion, which is scheduled to be completed by September 2023, is expected to create 156 new jobs.

If you’re interested in applying for a job with Essential Cabinetry Group, visit the company’s website.

