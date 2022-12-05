Cool and wet start to the week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The next week takes us on a rollercoaster ride of temperatures with unsettled weather all week long.

As we head into the new, temperatures drop into the 30s across the mountains to around 40 in the Upstate for Monday morning. Cloud cover remains overnight and into the early part of the day but it does start off dry. However, rain chances increase into Monday afternoon so be sure to grab the rain gear for later. Highs are only in the mid 40s to low 50s making for chilly start to the week.

But temperatures go up from here. Overnight lows climb into the upper 30s to mid 40s for Tuesday morning with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. The rain sticks around throughout the day giving us on and off showers. In fact, rain chances stay elevated through the rest of the week also it doesn’t look to be a wash out. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, look for isolated to widely scattered showers with a slightly lower chance for rain in the Upstate.

Wednesday, temperatures jump above normal for early December giving us a stretch of warmth for the rest of the week. Highs on Wednesday are in the mid to upper 60s with morning lows in the 50s. On Thursday, the Upstate is in the low 70s with the mountains warming into the mid to upper 60s. It backs off a little for Friday but we’re still looking at highs in the 60s before the 50s return on Saturday.

