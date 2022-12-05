Deputies: SWAT called after gunshots fired in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The SWAT Team has been called to the scene of an incident after gunshots were fired early Monday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 5 a.m., dispatch received reports of someone firing gunshots at 18 Mayo Drive and as the deputies arrived on scene, they too heard the shots.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies have not been able to locate a suspect or an victims and no information has been received regarding anyone who has been shot.

Out of an abundance of caution the SWAT team has been activated as deputies continue this investigation.

