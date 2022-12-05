Greenville’s newest music venue announces new rebranding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cowboy Up, Greenville’s newest music venue located in the historic Judson Mill District, announced that it is rebranding as The Foundry at Judson Mill to “better reflect a broad range of musical genres and bigger named artists”.

The venue is closed starting Saturday, Dec. 3 and through the month of December. It will reopen Jan. 6, 2023 under the same ownership and management.

Howard Dozier, owner and developer, said the 10,000-square-foot space will replace some signage but keep its rustic, modern aesthetic. Customers will see minimal changes to the business operations.

“We are excited to introduce this new name to the community,” Dozier said. “We remain committed to providing the best experience for our guests and look forward to returning in January.”

The Foundry at Judson Mill will continue to host ticketed shows upon its re-opening.

The venue features state-of-the-art production equipment, a 30- by 21-foot stage, and concert-level sound and lighting.

The Foundry at Judson Mill plans to make an announcement regarding a major partnership in the coming weeks.

