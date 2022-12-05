Man appears in court for 2019 murder trial of Mauldin teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man appeared back in court today three years after he was charged with the murder of a Mauldin teen.

On January 29, 2019, deputies said 16-year-old Joshua Meeks, a Mauldin High School student, disappeared after he told his mother he was going to hang out with friends at a cookout on Woodruff Road.

However, Greenville County deputies found Meeks’ car on Wednesday outside the Rocky Creek apartments on Woodruff Road, but he was not inside. Deputies also found a lot of blood in the car.

They later found his body at Deer Wood Circle in Laurens County on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Deputies said 18-year-old Sosa Croft and an unnamed 16-year-old met up with Meeks for a drug deal and tried to carjack Meeks, leading to a shooting.

Croft was later arrested and charged with murder, grand larceny, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery.

Later, two more teens were also charged in the deadly shooting. The unnamed 16-year-old was charged with murder and 18-year-old Lyric Lawson was charged with accessory after the fact. Lawson was later released from jail.

When Croft appeared before the judge he apologized to the family saying he vowed to find the real killer. He was denied bond.

“To the victim’s family I understand that nothing I say can ever bring Joshua back but I’m going to let you know this now: I’m working with my lawyer and I’m real-life telling who the killer is, who the person the monster is who took your son away from you, the person who pulled the trigger that night. The person who took Josh away….”

Croft also said he and Meeks never had any problems and he wouldn’t personally do this to him. He said he would work with law enforcement and tell the truth about his involvement so the “real killer” could be arrested and Meek’s family could get justice.

Croft reappeared in court on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.