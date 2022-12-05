Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were called to a Myrtle Beach restaurant on Sunday after a bomb threat that turned out to be false.

MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the Mr. Fish location on the 6400 block of North Kings Highway.

Vest added that officers quickly evacuated the area to search for explosives or any other threats, but nothing was found.

An investigation is underway to find the source of the hoax.

Meanwhile, a Facebook post from the restaurant shows that it was hosting a “Drag Me to Brunch” event early Sunday afternoon. It’s unclear if the threat was directly related to the event.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 22-023437.

