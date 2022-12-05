Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were called to a Myrtle Beach restaurant on Sunday after a bomb threat that turned out to be false.

MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the Mr. Fish location on the 6400 block of North Kings Highway.

Vest added that officers quickly evacuated the area to search for explosives or any other threats, but nothing was found.

An investigation is underway to find the source of the hoax.

Meanwhile, a Facebook post from the restaurant shows that it was hosting a “Drag Me to Brunch” event early Sunday afternoon. It’s unclear if the threat was directly related to the event.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 22-023437.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Moore County Power Outage
Shootings at power substation cause North Carolina outages
Governor McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster are inviting South Carolinians to join them for...
McMaster to host Christmas open house at governor’s mansion
George Wagner IV, 31, listens to his defense attorney, John P. Parker, deliver his closing...
George Wagner IV found guilty on all charges in Pike County Massacre trial
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik smiles after being named game MVP after Clemson defeated North...
Swinney names Klubnik Clemson starter
Image depicting traffic cones
SCDOT officials announce traffic shift to create Pelham Road ramp