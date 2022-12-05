Police searching for missing child in Greenville

Ja'Cory Tuck, 12
Ja'Cory Tuck, 12
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police is searching for a missing child last seen on Monday afternoon.

Officers said 12-year-old Ja’Cory Tuck ran away from League Academy on Twin Lake Road at around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5.

Tuck has curly hair and was seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call 911.

