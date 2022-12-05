S.C. average gas prices fall below $3

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 10.6 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $2.98, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.65 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.69, a difference of $1.04 per gallon.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 23.4 cents lower than a month ago and 3.3 cents lower than one year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in Goose Creek selling gas for $2.83 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 15.8 cents last week, averaging $3.36. The national average is down 43 cents from a month ago and stands 1.5 cents higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average for a gallon of diesel fell 13.6 cents to $5.06.

“For the first time in 670 days, the national average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “Every state has again seen average gasoline prices drop in the last week, and it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas. There has also been a drop in diesel prices, which this week will fall back under $5 per gallon, and could soon thereafter fall to their lowest level since March. However, despite all the good news about fuel prices, there may be some concerns coming as the price cap on Russian oil kicks in. Retaliation is possible, and while OPEC+ upheld production cuts from last month, they could always cut more production. For now, however, we’ll likely see another week of declines at the pump in nearly all areas.”

