Upstate man, woman indicted for sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A federal grand jury in Columbia returned a 10-count superseding indictment against two people in the Upstate, according to the SC United States Attorney’s Office.

According to the indictment, between 2018 and 2022, Eric Rashun Jones, 30 of Newberry, and Brittany Danielle Cromer, 33 of Greenville, recruited enticed, harbored, transported, and sex trafficked at least five victims by force, fraud, and coercion.

The indictment alleges Jones also corruptly persuaded victims and witnesses to not speak to the police.

Jones faces six counts that carry a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison; he faces a maximum penalty of up to Life in prison. Cromer also faces up to Life in prison.

Jones was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, human trafficking conspiracy, five counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, and three counts of witness tampering. Cromer, a co-conspirator, was indicted for human trafficking conspiracy.

Jones was ordered detained pending trial by U.S. Magistrate Judge Paige J. Gossett after a contested detention hearing, according to officials. At that hearing, the Court heard evidence that Jones was a fugitive from state law enforcement from September 2019 until his arrest in March 2022. He has remained in custody since that time.

Evidence presented in Court also indicated that Jones recruited vulnerable women and obtained commercial sex from victims for his financial benefit by means of physical and sexual violence, by manipulating victims’ drug withdrawal symptoms, and by threats and fraud. Evidence was presented that some victims were tattooed with a reference to Jones’s name. Evidence also indicated that Jones threatened violence and retaliation if victims or witnesses cooperated with law enforcement.

Officials said Cromer was granted a bond pending trial with conditions designed to protect against flight risk or danger.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

