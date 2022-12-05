Wofford’s head men’s basketball coach taking leave of absence

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Dec. 5, 2022
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wofford College announced Monday that Terriers men’s basketball head coach Jay McAuley is taking a leave of absence.

Wofford said associate coach Dwight Perry will serve as interim head coach effective immediately.

“In the tradition of Wofford athletics, the student-athletes on the team will continue to represent Wofford with pride and a commitment to excellence on the court and in the classroom and community,” a spokesperson for Wofford said in a statement.

The Terriers are 5-4 this season.

