Access Carolina returns December 7!

Following a two-and-a-half week hiatus, Access Carolina will return on Wednesday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m.

FOX Carolina’s lifestyle show has been pre-empted since late November, due to FOX’s coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Access Carolina can be seen in its regular timeslot at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7 and Thursday, December 8.

The show will return to regular schedule starting Monday, December 12.

