Car crashes into pole, goes into park in downtown Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is responding to a crash that has caused a busy part of downtown Greenville to become congested.

Police said a car crashed into power pole and went into the park at the intersection of Academy Street and Church Street.

The fire department is working to remove the driver of the vehicle.

At this time, this intersection is congested.

Stay tuned for updates.

