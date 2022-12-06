City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week.

A “police department personnel matter” was on the Nov. 28 meeting agenda of the Gaffney police committee. Details about the matter were discussed in a closed executive session and committee members would not release further information.

The committee recommended the city hire an outside group to review the matter.

On Monday night Gaffney City Council approved hiring the Legal and Liability Risk Management Institute (LLRMI), which is estimated to cost around $22,000. The investigation could start as soon as Tuesday and is expected to take around 60 days.

According to the LLRMI website, the organization has an advisory board made up of legal and public safety experts. They also have more than 50 other experts on matters of law enforcement, jails and corrections.

A councilman told FOX Carolina he was advised by the city’s attorney not to discuss details about the “private matter.”

FOX Carolina has also reached out to the city’s mayor for a statement. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

