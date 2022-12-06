Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night.

Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street.

The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Deputies said they are investigating what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made yet.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

