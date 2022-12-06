Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night.

Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street.

The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Deputies said they are investigating what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made yet.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.