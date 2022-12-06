Deputies looking for woman last seen leaving family’s home in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman last seen in Gaffney.

Amanda Michelle Deaton, 43, was last seen leaving a family members house on Piney Knob Drive on Nov. 30 around dark, according to officials. She was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson jacket and blue jeans.

The Sheriff’s Office said it does not expect foul play at this time. Based on information provided, Deaton has done this in the past just has not been gone this long without making contact with family or friends.

Anyone with information on where Amanda Michelle Deaton might be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or contact Sgt. Logan Heintzel with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 846-489-4722 ext. #120.

