Deputies searching for teen who ran away from treatment facility
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager who ran away from a treatment facility on Monday evening.
Deputies said 16-year-old Akeema Turner left the facility on S. Industrial Drive in Simpsonville around 5:55 p.m.
Turner ran away on foot and may have a handcuff on one wrist, deputies said. She was last seen wearing a blue rain jacket and gray sweatpants.
She is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 160 pounds with multi-colored braids in her hair.
Anyone who sees Akeema Turner is asked to call 911.
