Deputies searching for teen who ran away from treatment facility

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager who ran away from a treatment facility on Monday evening.

Deputies said 16-year-old Akeema Turner left the facility on S. Industrial Drive in Simpsonville around 5:55 p.m.

Turner ran away on foot and may have a handcuff on one wrist, deputies said. She was last seen wearing a blue rain jacket and gray sweatpants.

She is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 160 pounds with multi-colored braids in her hair.

Anyone who sees Akeema Turner is asked to call 911.

