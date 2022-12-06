DOJ to monitor polls in GA for compliance with federal voting rights laws

Person votes at poll
Person votes at poll(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FULTON CO., GA (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in four counties in Georgia for the Dec. 6 federal general runoff election.

Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, the DOJ said the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters.

For this election, the Civil Rights Division will monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws on Election Day in four jurisdictions: Cobb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County and Macon-Bibb County. Monitors will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division and from the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.

According to the DOJ, the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section enforces the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act and the Civil Rights Acts.

Civil Rights Division personnel also will be available to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of federal voting rights laws by a complaint form or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.

